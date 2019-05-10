Cleveland's Paddle Rattle Pickleball Tournament

College Hill Recreation Center 264 Berry Street NE, Cleveland, Tennessee 37312

Proceeds from this fun pickleball tournament benefit Family Cornerstones which is a 20 year old non profit organization that helps families with children improve their lives through education and support. Please visit our website for further information. The tournament play is divided by skill level and age. The first 100 participants will receive a goodybag filled with coupons, goodys, and tshirt. Mixed will be played on Friday, mens and womens doubles will be on Saturday. All play is indoor.

Info

College Hill Recreation Center 264 Berry Street NE, Cleveland, Tennessee 37312
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Sports
423-479-6370
