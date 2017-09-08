Cleveland WorkSpace gallery opening

Local area artists will be displaying artwork influenced by the theme, "Full Circle," on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cleveland WorkSpace, located in the Old Woolen Mill at 445 Church Street SE, Cleveland, Tennessee. The free evening will feature a full gallery of art as well as two dueling artists competing for attendee's favor.

The gallery openings at Cleveland WorkSpace are held on the second Fridays of each month. Paintings, sculptures, drawings and photographs have been featured in past shows, as well as performance art and quilts. “Full Circle” is the theme for September's Open Studio Night, which will showcase work from nearly a dozen local artists and two dueling artists.

Carie Varner and Claudia Hoffer, both member artists at the WorkSpace, will each be creating art live from the same still life set up on a table between them. People who attend the event will be able to vote for the artist whose work they like best. The table will be filled with items that match the "Full Circle" theme, which means there will be baseballs and other round objects.

Artwork on display will be from artists including Varner and Hoffer, as well as fellow Cleveland WorkSpace member Jackie Cory. In addition, there will be artwork from Christopher Falacho, M.B. Hetzel, Riqi Martinez, Luciana Miles and Erica Stewart. Glass art from Kim Currin of Glassworks, also located at the Old Woolen Mill, will be displayed as well.

Cleveland WorkSpace has held seven Open Studio Nights this year, including shows focusing on high school and university student work. More than 75 people attended the “Cleveland” themed Open Studio Night last month, and organizers hope the program continues to grow.

Cleveland WorkSpace is a program area of Public Markets, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information about Cleveland WorkSpace, please visit www.clevelandWorkSpace.com or Facebook.com/clevelandartscenter.