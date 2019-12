The Cleverlys return to the Puckett's stage with their one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend! They'll be kicking off their 2020 Puckett's Tour right here in Chattanooga on Jan. 9th at 7pm.

Tickets are $20 per person on Eventbrite for community-style seating. Planning to go with a group? Please purchase tickets together in a single transaction. Grab yours before we sell out!