Climate Coalition Mayoral Candidate Forum

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

On February 4 from 7-8:30 p.m., mayoral candidates will answer questions regarding their plans to address climate and energy concerns.  

The virtual free meeting is sponsored by Climate Chattanooga, a coalition consisting of members from TN Interfaith Power & Light, Sierra Club-Cherokee Chapter, and Climate Youth Forum.  Tennessee Environmental Council will host the Zoom meeting.  

Those wishing to register may go to Climate Chattanooga Facebook page facebook.com/ClimateChattanooga or www.tectn.org and click on 'get involved'.

Info

Politics & Activism
to
