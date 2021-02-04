Climate Coalition Mayoral Candidate Forum

On February 4 from 7-8:30 p.m., mayoral candidates will answer questions regarding their plans to address climate and energy concerns.

The virtual free meeting is sponsored by Climate Chattanooga, a coalition consisting of members from TN Interfaith Power & Light, Sierra Club-Cherokee Chapter, and Climate Youth Forum. Tennessee Environmental Council will host the Zoom meeting.

Those wishing to register may go to Climate Chattanooga Facebook page facebook.com/ClimateChattanooga or www.tectn.org and click on 'get involved'.