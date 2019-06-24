Climate Solutions Presentation

Religion and science are not in opposition on the issue of climate change. Science has a great deal to teach us about both the urgency to act and the solutions that are at hand. Our faith informs the actions that we take to care for Earth and all of its inhabitants. So how do people of faith and conscience seize the moral opportunity to lead on the most important issue of our time?

On Monday June 24, Rev. Susan Hendershot, president of Interfaith Power & Light, and Ken Kimmell, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, will speak at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga as part of their first joint speaking tour on the intersection of faith, science, and climate solutions. Leaders from Tennessee Interfaith Power & Light (TIPL) will also provide local context and opportunities for action.

“We are most delighted that Chattanooga has been chosen for the Tennessee presentation, “ stated Angela Dittmar, a TIPL Chattanooga member.

The general public is invited to attend. Events have already occurred in Greenville, SC, Raleigh, NC and will be subsequently held in Atlanta, GA and Birmingham, AL. Please RSVP to taptenn@gmail.com