Fall has arrived and it’s time for “Clocktoberfest” at In-Town Gallery!

Yes, clocks are the theme of a new show by artists Denice Bizot and Nadine Koski that is by turns whimsical, utilitarian, and beautiful. Using the clock as a motif, Bizot and Koski explore designs of great originality. Bizot, a metal sculptor, and Koski, who is primarily a painter working in encaustic, bring their unique sensibilities to a show that is fun and engaging. In keeping with their theme, the artists will be serving beer, bratwurst, and sauerkraut at the opening reception for “Clocktoberfest”. The reception is Friday, October 5th, 5-8 pm. In-Town Gallery, located at 26A Frazier Avenue, offers contemporary art and fine craft by 34 local and regional artists.