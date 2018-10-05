Clocktoberfest Opening Reception

Denice Bizot and Nadine Koski explore the clock as a design motif

Fall has come and it’s time for “Clocktoberfest” at In-Town Gallery! Yes, clocks are the theme of a new show by artists Denice Bizot and Nadine Koski that is by turns whimsical, utilitarian and beautiful.

Bizot, a metal sculptor, and Koski, who is primarily a painter working in encaustic, bring their unique sensibilities to a show that is fun and engaging. In keeping with their theme, the artists will be serving beer, bratwurst and sauerkraut at the opening reception for “Clocktoberfest.”

Both the artists take a freewheeling approach to mixing mediums and materials. As Bizot points out, using clocks is just a way to give the two artists a common theme to explore. "What we're really about," she says, "is visual exploration. We're playing around with the concept of design, pushing limits and seeing where things lead."Bizot, a Loyola University graduate with a BFA, reworks metal objects from salvage yards or from materials she finds discarded by others. From these humble origins, she fashions both freestanding and wall sculptures that are original and intriguing. Combining a plasma torch and her artist’s imagination is very natural for Bizot.

And what of painter Nadine Koski and her approach to clocks? Koski, a lifelong artist who has trained informally for years, has emerged as one of the area’s foremost painters working in encaustic. "I paint on Masonite, so I thought I could do something with a combination of paintings on panels and clock mechanisms. Though I suppose you could call my work for Clocktoberfest whimsical, it also organic. In addition to the painting, I'm using things I find in nature like gourds and sticks: though it's organic, it's also kind of hard to use gourds and not be whimsical."