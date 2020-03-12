Cloud Weaving 101

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Clouds are one of the most majestic parts of life. In this workshop, you will create your own small "cloud" woven wall art. No experience is needed as you will be learning the two most basic of weaving techniques: tabby (over under) and rya fringe on a pre-warped homemade frame loom.

Supplies: Each participant will be supplied with yarn and all the necessary tools.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

