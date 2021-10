× Expand wanderlinger c-grimey

Clout Trap artist showcase and competition. Presented by GoldFinger Productions and HipHopCha with your host C-Grimey. Winner receives prizes, including a paid performance at the Chattanooga Hip Hop week UTC show.

Doors at 8pm, show at 9pm with $10 Cover. 21+ after 9pm.

Kitchen is open until 9pm so come early and have dinner. Our primary focus is beer, but we now serve wine and a few canned cocktails as well.