CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+

to Google Calendar - CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+ - 2020-06-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+ - 2020-06-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+ - 2020-06-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+ - 2020-06-22 17:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+

CO.LAB is again partnering with the AARP Foundation to host a two hour workshop that helps starters over age 50 explore what self-employment looks like and help them decide if it's something they want to pursue.

The Work for Yourself@50+ workshop is a webinar that participants will be able to participate in over Zoom and follow along in their own workbooks that will be mailed to them once they register.

Note: Those who register by June 9 will be guaranteed a physical workbook that they will be able to use for the workshop. Digital materials will be supplied to those who register past this date.

REGISTER:

https://aarp.cvent.com/events/webinar-hosted-by-co-lab-work-for-yourself-50-template/event-summary-7ec8ffa9a28e4b53ba53080546b5b043.aspx

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+ - 2020-06-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+ - 2020-06-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+ - 2020-06-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+ - 2020-06-22 17:00:00
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

June 19, 2020

Saturday

June 20, 2020

Sunday

June 21, 2020

Monday

June 22, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning

    -

    Online

Tuesday

June 23, 2020

Wednesday

June 24, 2020

Thursday

June 25, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse