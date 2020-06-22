CO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+

CO.LAB is again partnering with the AARP Foundation to host a two hour workshop that helps starters over age 50 explore what self-employment looks like and help them decide if it's something they want to pursue.

The Work for Yourself@50+ workshop is a webinar that participants will be able to participate in over Zoom and follow along in their own workbooks that will be mailed to them once they register.

Note: Those who register by June 9 will be guaranteed a physical workbook that they will be able to use for the workshop. Digital materials will be supplied to those who register past this date.

REGISTER:

https://aarp.cvent.com/events/webinar-hosted-by-co-lab-work-for-yourself-50-template/event-summary-7ec8ffa9a28e4b53ba53080546b5b043.aspx