Join us for a free 3-hour CO.STARTERS Get Started Workshop in partnership with CO.LAB and The Chattery! This workshop is designed to equip you with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn your idea into a business.

Whether you’re just getting started, stuck on a particular issue, or are in need of a refresher, this workshop will provide the jumpstart to get you moving. This workshop is a low-commitment opportunity to understand what’s driving you, explore your idea through the CO.STARTERS Canvas, and refine your business model by learning ways to get meaningful customer feedback and start pursuing your idea today. You’ll also have the opportunity to collaborate with other members of the community and make valuable connections to help you along the way.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.

