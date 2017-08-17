Cocktails in Color: Thrill After Thrill

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enter into a wild night of cocktail art as we experience the art of Wayne White with a moonshine twist. With gallery experiences, Technicolor activities, music from Matt Downer and of course a cocktail curated by Flying Squirrel mixologists, guests are in for a fun house of a night. 21 and over only.

Event ticket includes one specialty cocktail (full cash bar available with additional drinks). Then join the after-party at the Squirrel. Advance tickets can be purchased online $20 general public, $15 members. The series is co-presented by The Flying Squirrel.

