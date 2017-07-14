Cody James Harris is a soulful Americana singer/songwriter from Chattanooga, TN. He began playing music at age 10, though he had been singing for as long as he can remember. He always loved music and knew that he wanted to write songs of his own and travel and play for whoever would listen. Even at 10 years old, Cody knew this was not just a dream, but THE dream that he wanted to pursue, and continues pursing this dream today.

After almost 18 years, multiple albums with various bands, playing in countless clubs, bars and coffeehouses across the country, and 1 live E.P., nothing has really changed. Today Cody is still writing, recording, and playing for whoever will listen.

