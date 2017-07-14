Cody James Harris

to Google Calendar - Cody James Harris - 2017-07-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cody James Harris - 2017-07-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cody James Harris - 2017-07-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - Cody James Harris - 2017-07-14 21:00:00

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Cody James Harris is a soulful Americana singer/songwriter from Chattanooga, TN. He began playing music at age 10, though he had been singing for as long as he can remember. He always loved music and knew that he wanted to write songs of his own and travel and play for whoever would listen. Even at 10 years old, Cody knew this was not just a dream, but THE dream that he wanted to pursue, and continues pursing this dream today.

After almost 18 years, multiple albums with various bands, playing in countless clubs, bars and coffeehouses across the country, and 1 live E.P., nothing has really changed. Today Cody is still writing, recording, and playing for whoever will listen.

Seating for the show begins at 8, Show at 9, No cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations

We don’t want y’all to miss out on the music, so when booking your online reservation for a show, please be sure to select the correct date for the show you are wanting to attend. The default setting is to automatically select today’s date. Thanks for spending your evening with us!

Info

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

423-708-8505

to Google Calendar - Cody James Harris - 2017-07-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cody James Harris - 2017-07-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cody James Harris - 2017-07-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - Cody James Harris - 2017-07-14 21:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Tuesday

June 13, 2017

Wednesday

June 14, 2017

Thursday

June 15, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours