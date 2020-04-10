Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-10 10:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join our virtual Coffee Talk with Shawanda Mason and Jennifer Holder, co-founders of The Chattery!

Coffee Talks are an opportunity to connect, sip coffee (at home) and have conversation with creatives and go-getters in our community. Coffee talks are virtual moments to be inspired, have candid conversations and meet new friends.

With this free event, Shawanda and Jennifer will share their insights on building a business with a co-founder and about The Chattery’s journey over the past six years.

Details at https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/10/coffee-talk-with-the-chattery-co-founders

Reserve a spot and submit your questions.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-10 10:00:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 7, 2020

Wednesday

April 8, 2020

Thursday

April 9, 2020

Friday

April 10, 2020

Saturday

April 11, 2020

Sunday

April 12, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Monday

April 13, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse