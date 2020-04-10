Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Coffee Talk

Join our virtual Coffee Talk with Shawanda Mason and Jennifer Holder, co-founders of The Chattery!

Coffee Talks are an opportunity to connect, sip coffee (at home) and have conversation with creatives and go-getters in our community. Coffee talks are virtual moments to be inspired, have candid conversations and meet new friends.

With this free event, Shawanda and Jennifer will share their insights on building a business with a co-founder and about The Chattery’s journey over the past six years.

Details at https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/10/coffee-talk-with-the-chattery-co-founders

Reserve a spot and submit your questions.