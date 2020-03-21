Coffee Talk with The Chattery Co-Founders

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

This month's Coffee Talk is with Shawanda Mason and Jennifer Holder, co-founders of The Chattery.

Coffee Talks are an opportunity to connect, sip coffee and have conversation with creatives and go-getters in our community. Happening once a month at The Chattery, coffee talks are IRL moments to be inspired, have candid conversations and meet new friends.

With this event, Shawanda and Jennifer will share their insights on building a business with a co-founder and about The Chattery’s journey over the past six years.

In honor of The Chattery’s 6th anniversary, this Coffee Talk will cost $6, and all events include coffee and light bites.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
