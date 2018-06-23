Coffee Walk

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Get both your caffeine and nature fix in one go with a guided hike meets coffee crawl. Join Lead Naturalist Taylor for a walk to some of the most scenic places in the park, with a hot cup of coffee waiting for you at each of the vistas.

This event, including admission for the day, is free with a suggested donation of $8 - 20 per guest. Please pay as you can when you arrive or join online to support our conservation efforts. Reflection Riding is a non-profit that relies on community support through memberships and donations. For more information, visit reflectionriding.org/join.

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
