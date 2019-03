SME Preservation Fund presents a live concert recording at the Mountain Arts Community Center. Proceeds will benefit the MACC theater restoration. Seating is limited to 50 people, order your tickets today.

Ben Van Winkle’s inspiring songwriting is marvelously supported with stunning cello chops, soaring vocals, beat boxing, and unexpected instrumentation. He’ll be joined by Signal Mountain’s Dan Landrum on hammered dulcimer and other members of Chattanooga’s Figment Chamber Orchestra.