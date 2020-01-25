A Cold One Beerfest

The Moxy 1220 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Grab your crew and join us for our annual “A Cold One” Beer Fest at Moxy’s Railyard! All local, all the time, we’re celebrating winter with an incredible selection of specialty crafted beers in a variety of styles from:

Brewski

Chattanooga Brewing Company

Five Wits

Heaven & Ale

Hutton & Smith

Naked River

Odd Story

Wanderlinger

Live Music, Food Trucks, Cold Beer...it’s all #AtTheMoxy. Plus, Bar Moxy is open all day and all night (so your Miller High Life friends can come, too). Each guest will receive a "beer passport" that gives you (one) 8 ounce pour from each of our vendors. Check off all vendors listed on your passport, and receive a complimentary full (16 ounce) pour from your favorite brewery!

GET YOUR EARLY BIRD TICKETS NOW FOR SPECIAL PRICING. Grab your ticket to A Cold One early and save some $$. Price for admission goes up day of the event. Can’t wait to see you there!

**Proceeds to go to Chattanooga State's Hospitality Program Scholarship Fund! Help Out with College Debt!

The Moxy 1220 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
