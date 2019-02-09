A Cold One Winter Beerfest

Grab your crew and join us for our first ever A Cold One Beerfest at Moxy Chattanooga Downtown! All local, all the time, we’re celebrating winter with an incredible selection of specially brewed porters and stouts (and a Winter Cider!) from:

• Big River Brewing Company

• Chattanooga Brewing Company

• Gypsy Circus Cider Company

• Heaven & Ale Brewing Co.

• Hutton & Smith Brewing Co.

• Monkey Town Brewing Company

• The Naked River Brewing Company

• OddStory Brewing Company

• Wanderlinger Brewing Company

• Yee-Haw Brewing Company

Live Music, Food Trucks, Cold Beer...it’s all #AtTheMoxy. Plus, Bar Moxy is open all day and all night (so your Miller High Life friends can come, too). GET YOUR EARLY BIRD TICKETS NOW FOR SPECIAL PRICING and save some serious $$. Price for admission goes up the day of the event. Can’t wait to see you there!

Proceeds to go to Chattanooga State Community College Scholarship Fund! Help Out with College Debt!