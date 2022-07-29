Cole Chaney

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $15

The state of Kentucky has long been a breeding ground for iconic country musicians. Legends like Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley, Chris Knight, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, and Tyler Childers, to name a few, all hail from the Bluegrass State. And there are plenty of talented younger musicians following in their footsteps and carrying on the Kentucky tradition.None are more impressive, though, than Cole Chaney.

Originally from Boyd County, KY, Chaney has since relocated to Lexington and is sure to be the next big thing coming out of Kentucky. At only 21 years old, Chaney’s catalog may be small, but he already boasts an absolute masterpiece of an album in which he proves wise beyond his years.

Mercy, his debut album released in 2021, is a 12-song showcase of Eastern Kentucky, blue collar anthems highlighted by Chaney’s deft lyricism and storytelling. An unknown musician prior to the album’s release, Chaney has since experienced a meteoric rise in popularity and has quickly amassed a growing and dedicated fan base, already thirsty for new music.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cole Chaney - 2022-07-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cole Chaney - 2022-07-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cole Chaney - 2022-07-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cole Chaney - 2022-07-29 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 9, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 10, 2022

Wednesday

May 11, 2022

Thursday

May 12, 2022

Friday

May 13, 2022

Saturday

May 14, 2022

Sunday

May 15, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours