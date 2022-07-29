× Expand Mars Michael Cole Chaney at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $15

The state of Kentucky has long been a breeding ground for iconic country musicians. Legends like Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley, Chris Knight, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, and Tyler Childers, to name a few, all hail from the Bluegrass State. And there are plenty of talented younger musicians following in their footsteps and carrying on the Kentucky tradition.None are more impressive, though, than Cole Chaney.

Originally from Boyd County, KY, Chaney has since relocated to Lexington and is sure to be the next big thing coming out of Kentucky. At only 21 years old, Chaney’s catalog may be small, but he already boasts an absolute masterpiece of an album in which he proves wise beyond his years.

Mercy, his debut album released in 2021, is a 12-song showcase of Eastern Kentucky, blue collar anthems highlighted by Chaney’s deft lyricism and storytelling. An unknown musician prior to the album’s release, Chaney has since experienced a meteoric rise in popularity and has quickly amassed a growing and dedicated fan base, already thirsty for new music.