During the month of April, In-Town Gallery is very excited to present “Collaborations”, a show featuring art that has been jointly created by several members of the Gallery. Pairs of artists who work in different mediums have come together to both design and complete these unique pieces of art. This is a first for our Gallery, and we look forward to headlining it at our First Friday reception on April 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

A few examples of the collaborations include:

• Photographer Sybil Topel and painter Jennie Kirkpatrick collaborated to create “When Sandy’s Spirit Moves You, Dance.” Oterious “Sandy” Bell, U.S. Marine veteran and Chattanooga icon, used to ride around town on his U.S.-flag festooned bicycle. He gave away - and sold - flowers, always saying that paying was optional. Sadly, Sandy passed away in 2019. Sybil Topel captured an image of him in 2016 at a festival in Southside. In the collaboration, Sybil first printed her photo of Sandy on canvas. After several discussions between the artists, Jennie then painted directly on the canvas to complete their desired image, which also included an angel. It was always Sandy’s happy spirit that people responded to, like the child dancing in the photo.

• A South American tree frog necklace was created by Roger Harvey and Barbara Murnan. Roger, a wood craftsman, obtained a taqua nut which is grown on a variety of palm tree found in South America. He carved and painted the “nut” into the image of a frog and collaborated with Barbara, a jewelry designer, who then designed a Sterling necklace backdrop to highlight and support the frog.

• Denice Bizot, who works with metal, collaborated with painter Gay Arthur to create “Koi”, an oil painting on copper. Denice cut and polished a piece of copper which serves as a beautiful background to the koi painted by Gay.

• Photographer and woodworker, William Johnson, joined with Miki Boni, a painter of portraits, to create “A Bouquet of Faces”. William arranged and photographed the flowers in black and white for the sole purpose of accepting the colorful faces painted by Miki.

• Miki Boni and Jan Lamoreaux collaborated to produce “A Toast to Bliss”, an homage to times of joy. Miki’s portrait conveying blithe contentment floats above a champagne toast created by Jan with liquid dyes on silk. The joint work is a reminder to find and celebrate both the small and the great in our daily lives.

The artists of In-Town Gallery offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, pottery, works in wood and metal, unique jewelry, fine art photography and hand-painted silk wearables. The Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. We are open Thursday through Monday from 11-5 p.m. and 11-6 p.m. on Sunday. You can also see our artists’ creations and shop at www.intowngallery.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.