Collard Greens + Cornbread

Collard Greens + Cornbread is about sharing uncomfortable conversations over comfort food through reading and discussion led by Alexis Willis. Through reading and exploring literary works, our goal is to create a safe space to dialogue about tough topics, starting with racial equity and reconciliation. Although the conversations will be challenging, we are creating a space of intention, not indictment.

This first event will be virtual--with a LIVE stream on Instagram TV, because we want everyone to feel safe and heard. Proof Bar + Incubator will host the conversations and we all look forward to the day when we can get together face to face. We will be recording the audio and releasing it as a podcast for future audiences who may want to tune in. We invite you to join us on July 20, 2020 for a unique evening.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2358027367827078/

Kendi will actually be doing a live virtual bookclub on the same evening as our conversation and we invite you to make space in your evening to join him at 7pm as a further exploration of the topic and a chance to hear from him directly. His virtual event and all the details about the venue and host can be found in the Eventbrite link.

Real (not virtual) collard greens and cornbread will be available for pickup from 4-5 pm at Proof Bar + Incubator (located at 422 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Chattanooga, TN) for $10. If you want a to-go cocktail from the craft bartenders at Proof we'll be making a special one (details to come) that you can enjoy to-go for another $10. If you aren't local but want to sponsor a ticket for someone else you are welcome to buy a ticket and just put "sponsor" in the notes and we will invite someone who can't afford to join us. We look forward to sharing comfort food and uncomfortable conversations together.