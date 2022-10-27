Collecting 101 with Dr. David Dennard

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Framed photography on a gallery wall

Dr. David Dennard, an avid photographer whose collection is on view in our exhibit "Dynamic Range: Collecting Black and White Photography," will be sharing his experience as a collector and a photographer. After a slide presentation featuring behind-the-scenes stories about his collection, audience members are invited to explore the galleries.

Free and open to all.

Please note: masks are required for this program and will be provided to any guests who need them.