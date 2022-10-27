Collecting 101 with Dr. David Dennard

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Dr. David Dennard, an avid photographer whose collection is on view in our exhibit "Dynamic Range: Collecting Black and White Photography," will be sharing his experience as a collector and a photographer. After a slide presentation featuring behind-the-scenes stories about his collection, audience members are invited to explore the galleries.

Free and open to all.

Please note: masks are required for this program and will be provided to any guests who need them.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Collecting 101 with Dr. David Dennard - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Collecting 101 with Dr. David Dennard - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Collecting 101 with Dr. David Dennard - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Collecting 101 with Dr. David Dennard - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 22, 2022

Friday

September 23, 2022

Saturday

September 24, 2022

Sunday

September 25, 2022

Monday

September 26, 2022

Tuesday

September 27, 2022

Wednesday

September 28, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours