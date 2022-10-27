Collector’s Tour: Dr. David Dennard

Dr. David Dennard, an avid photographer whose collection is on view in our exhibit "Dynamic Range: Collecting Black and White Photography," will be leading a guided in-gallery experience. He will be sharing a slide presentation about the works and behind-the-scenes stories about his collecting experiences. Audience engagement and questions are welcome. Free and open to all.

Please note: masks are required for this program and will be provided to any guests who need them.

