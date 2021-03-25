Call Me Spinster

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

Thank you to those who came out and enjoyed “The Agee Family” on February 25th! We look forward to everyone coming out for “Call Me Spinster” returning to The Commons on Thursday, March 25th at 7:00 p.m.

“Origins

Sisters Rosalie, Rachel, and Amelia formed the trio, Spinster after unearthing their grandfather’s accordion in a closet and spending several summers learning pop covers on a hodgepodge of acquired instruments, from the mandolin to the washboard, glockenspiel, and upright bass.

Spinster melds familial harmony and old-timey sensibilities with pop sounds, reviving classics of doo-wop, 80’s art pop, and 90’s boy band rock.

Members

Amelia Jacobs

Vocals / Accordion / Glockenspiel / Guitar

Rachel Graber

Trash Percussion / Mandolin / Banjo / Ukelele

Rosalie Graber

Bass / Glockenspiel / Harmonica”

https://www.spinsterband.com/about

For More Info, Check out https://www.spinsterband.com/

"Grab your mask, blankets, and chairs and set up anywhere in or around The Commons to enjoy the concert with your family."

Because the health and safety of our members and our community remains our priority MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED! Please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

For more information on this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.collegedale.org, visit our facebook page (www.facebook.com/Collegedale-Credit-Union-111499710619466), or call 423-396-2101.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
4233962101
