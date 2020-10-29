The Fusion Five

Thank you to those who came out and enjoyed RA and The Flames on September 24th! We look forward to everyone coming out for “The Fusion Five” coming to The Commons located at 4950 Swinyar Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363 on Thursday, October 29th at 7:00 p.m.

“Grab your blankets or chairs and set up anywhere around The Commons to enjoy the new sound system and stage courtesy of Collegedale Credit Union.

Plan to sing along to all your favorites with this eclectic blend of rock, country, blues, and doo-wap! We hope you’ll come out and support local live music in a safe environment for all.

Because the health and safety of our members and our community remains our priority, please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.