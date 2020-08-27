Gino Fanelli & The Jalopy Brothers

Thank you to those who came out and enjoyed The James Ward Quintet on July 23rd! We look forward to everyone coming out for “Gino Fanelli and The Jalopy Brothers” coming to The Commons on Thursday, August 27th at 7:00 p.m.

“In August of 2015, Detroit-based jazz musician, Gino Fanelli, relocated to Lookout Mountain, Georgia in pursuit of something new. Having played every genre from western swing to jazz, Fanelli eventually forged his signature style with 1930's New Orleans party jazz, which he has spent the last 19 years honing. Fanelli’s combination of guitar virtuosity, good-time music and charismatic stage banter--coupled with his charming vintage mien--has earned him a reputation as the go-to guy for club bookings, events, weddings and more.”

Find out more about Gino Fanelli and The Jalopy Brothers at:

· https://www.reverbnation.com/ginofanellimusic

· https://www.facebook.com/ginofanellimusic/