The James Ward Quintet

The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to announce "The James Ward Quintet" coming to The Commons on Thursday, July 23rd at 7:00 p.m.

The James Ward Quintet is a jazz combo that has served as the house band for the Jazz Jam at Barking Legs Theater in Chattanooga. The group includes James Ward, piano; Stephen Powers, guitar; Grady Dickinson, alto sax; Given Arnold, bass; and James Crumble, drums.

James Ward is a familiar musician in the Chattanooga area, having been a recording artist, song writer, and jazz educator at Covenant College, Lee University, and Chattanooga Christian School.

Stephen Powers studied jazz under Ed Petersen and Steve Masakowski at the University of New Orleans and Grady Dickinson grew up playing jazz in Northwest Iowa.

Given Arnold graduated from Eastman School of Music with a degree in upright bass, and James Crumble studied at Indiana University and has performed with numerous jazz and gospel ensembles in Chattanooga.

The JWQ was formed to provide young musicians an opportunity to sit in with professional players on the last Sunday of the month at Barking Legs.

