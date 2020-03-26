The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to announce JJ & The Celebration Band coming to The Commons on Thursday, March 26th @ 7 p.m.! JJ & The Celebration Band is composed of a 4 piece band led by Jim Jordan on the clarinet with Terri Hall on the vocals. The group specializes in smooth jazz standards of the 40's and beyond, and inspires listeners to relax and enjoy the sentimental glow of bygone eras.