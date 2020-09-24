RA and The Flames

to

The Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37363

The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to support live and local musicians to present RA and The Flames! Plan on bringing blues back with traditional blues by BB King, Albert King, Freddie King, Luther Allison, Johnny Copeland, Willie Dixon Rayloan, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton and much more!

Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets, have a picnic, and sit outside the pavilion or under the cool breeze of the fans inside the pavilion. The music can be enjoyed from wherever you choose to sit!

Because the health and safety of our members and our community remains our priority, please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

For more information on this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.collegedale.org or call 423-396-2101.

