Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series presents Scenic City Sound

The Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37363

The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to announce "Scenic City Sound" coming to The Commons on Thursday, June 25th at 7:00 p.m.

"Scenic City Sound isn't your grandparents' big band. We focus on the sounds of the 60s & 70s along with classic jazz. We play everything from rock to funk to jazz and more." 

Because the health and safety of our members and our community remains our priority, please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

Find out more about Scenic City Sound at: https://soundcorps.org/directory/band/scenic-city-lab-band

For more information, visit www.collegedale.org or call 423-396-2101.

The Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37363 View Map
