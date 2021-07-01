Collegedale Freedom Celebration

In Partnership with the Chattanooga Market, the Collegedale Freedom Celebration & Fireworks will be held on Thursday July 1, 2021 beginning at 4:00pm.

The Commons will be this year's festival centerpiece, with food trucks, entertainment and a freedom market taking place at Founder's Hall.

Performances will include the band Monday Night Social (Nashville) and the East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra.

Admission is free, but parking is limited - visitors should arrive early.

Date: July 1, 2021

Time: Beginning at 4:00pm

More Details will be shared as they become available.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
