Collegedale Freedom Celebration

In Partnership with the Chattanooga Market, the Collegedale Freedom Celebration & Fireworks will be held on Thursday July 1, 2021 beginning at 4:00pm.

The Commons will be this year's festival centerpiece, with food trucks, entertainment and a freedom market taking place at Founder's Hall.

Performances will include the band Monday Night Social (Nashville) and the East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra.

Admission is free, but parking is limited - visitors should arrive early.

Location: The Commons - 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale, TN

Date: July 1, 2021

Time: Beginning at 4:00pm

More Details will be shared as they become available.

