Collegedale Freedom Celebration

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

City of Collegedale presents Collegedale Freedom Celebration on Sunday, July 3rd. Held at Collegedale Commons and at Veterans Park, the Freedom Celebration will begin at 4pm and will feature live music, food, children's games, and fireworks. Entertainment on stage at The Commons include

5:00 pm Ain't Just Whistlin Dixie

6:00 pm New Grass Express

7:00 pm LouWamp & the Bluetastics

8:00 pm East TN Symphony Orchestra

9:30 pm Fireworks

Along with entertainment at the Commons we will also have multiple food trucks available at The Commons & Veterans Park.

There will be FREE inflatables, petting zoo, trackless train rides, & face painting for the kids to enjoy at the Veterans Park.

Event begins at 4:00 pm. Bring your chairs, blankets, and appetite for an evening full of family fun!

*Vendor info can be found at TouchTheSkyEvents.com or call Shannon at 423.650.1388

Info

