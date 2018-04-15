The Collegedale Market will begin it's first full season with a bang in just a few weeks. Locals will be treated to a sneak peak for early spring shopping the weekends of April 7/8, 14/15, 21/22 at The Commons in Collegedale, a new facility behind the city's police station. The growing market is a major focus in 2018 for Public Markets, organizer of the popular Chattanooga Market in downtown Chattanooga.

"After several years of planning, collaboration and figuring out exactly what the community needs were, we are now ready to launch a full Market season and with the support of the City and the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation, the facility will be ready for us," says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of Public Markets.

Last season's Christmas Market in Collegedale touted large vendor sales, making vendors and shoppers happy. The 2018 season at Collegedale will kick off for three weekends in April and then settle into a Wednesday Market from 4-7pm, with more days added in 2019. Each week will feature live music, food trucks, farmers and artisans. Parking is ample and restrooms facilities are provided.

"The City of Collegedale has been a huge supporter and Mayor Katie Lamb has given us (Collegedale Market) a warm welcome and paved the way for the opening this spring," adds Thomas. The Commons will also be managed by Public Markets, and several community events are already on the calendar. Food festivals, concerts and movies in the park are among several events locals can expect in the near future.