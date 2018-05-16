Collegedale Market

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

The Collegedale Market is held each Wednesday from 4-7pm at The Commons, offering fresh farm foods, artisan foods as well as arts and crafts.

