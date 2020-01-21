Color Chattanooga Pink! at Area 61 Gallery

Join us at Area 61 gallery as we join our neighbors of West Village Chattanooga in hosting a a day of give-back events in support of Pink! and Color Chattanooga Pink! 2020.

Before heading to one of the West Village's restaurants to dine for the cause, stop by Area 61 Gallery between 4-7pm, enjoy a Survivor Pink Champagne cocktail/mocktail while you browse. And during the event:

~ Receive 10% off any purchase of artwork with Pink in its palette

~ A percentage of the day's sales will be donated to the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center of Excellence in honor of Sasha and our other survivor warrior friends.

~ Kelly Summersett, Life & Health Coach is co-hosting and will be on hand for you to learn more about taking charge of your health & happiness.

There is no cost to attend & browse + this is not a women only event...however you identify, you're welcome. Help us celebrate the diligent work being done to end breast cancer through The Mary Ellen Locher Breast Center locally and be part of the solution by participating in Pink! week event.fundraisers.leading up to the 15th annual Pink! Gala.