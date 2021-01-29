Color Me Happy Hour

Let's color together!

We’re all missing in-person connection, and while we love getting to know you via our online classes, we decided to dedicate an entire hour to “hanging out” online. Join us for our fun, free Color Me Happy Hour!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/29/color-me-happy-hour

Our suggested beverage for January is a hot toddy.

To make the hot toddy:

Boil water on the stove or in a tea kettle Pour into a mug and add 1.5 oz of whiskey or rum Add 2-3 teaspoons of honey or maple syrup and 2-3 teaspoons of lemon juice. Stir until honey dissolves. Taste and adjust taste.

Optional: steep a tea bag in the water before mixing in other ingredients.

Grab a drink and make a new friend or connect over the simple act of coloring. There’s no agenda, just chatting and coloring together.

Please note: These sessions are not recorded.