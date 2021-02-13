Color Therapy with Paul Fontana

A dose of bold color from the artworks of artist Paul Fontana will help us through the post-pandemic, dreary days of winter, and provide a visual injection of vibrancy to make it to a long-awaited "vaccinated" spring awakening.

Paul's latest works and a few he's held onto that he's finally releasing to the public will be on display through March 15, 2021.

Gallery Hours are 12 noon - 6pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday,

or by appointment by contacting Keeli at (423) 648-9367