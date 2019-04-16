Colors of Grace

Brainerd Baptist Church 300 Brookfield Ave. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The Roueche Chorale and Orchestra will present the Lenten cantata, Colors of Grace, on April 16, 2019, at 7:00 PM, at Brainerd Baptist Church, 300 Brookfield Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37411. Admission is free.

Brainerd Baptist Church 300 Brookfield Ave. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
