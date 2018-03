The Roueche Chorale and Orchestra will present the Lenten Cantata "Colors of Grace" (by Joseph Martin) on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 7:00 PM, at Brainerd United Methodist Church, 4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411. Admission is free. Phone 423-855-2981 for additional information. Website: www. therouechechorale.org