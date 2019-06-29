The Colour Invasion

From the directors of the Nightfall Concert Series and The Granfalloon, you are cordially invited to attend one of the most epic celebrations to invade Chattanooga. Inspired from the cultural phenomena in rock and pop music from late 60s British icons, please join us in celebrating the ribbon cutting on our beautiful new mural, designed by local artist Brent Sanders. Guests are encouraged to dress in their grooviest 70’s inspired getup for the event. And you know we keep the party going! After 10 pm, come in all white to get plastered in powder paints during our neon glow dance party.

The festival will feature:

A rooftop performance by DJ QUE RICO

Our newly Renovated London-style Double Decker Bus Lounge & Photo Booth

Color Battles

An Inflatable Waterslide

Fresh Flowers and Flower Crowns by the Bleumenwagon

Art Shows & Displays

Food by Virginia Cofer’s Gormet by Design & Adelle's Creperie

2 Fully stocked bars & $7.00 or less drink specials

And After 10pm:

A Neon Glow Dance Party

Live Performances featuring A.D.A.M. and Foxchild

Late Night Bonfire & Smore’s Bar

This event is free for all ages. Convenient street parking available at 400 East Main Street.