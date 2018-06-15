CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love

Two evenings of Chamber Music and Poetry at the funky and fabulous Barking Legs Theater. Local musicians team up with production designers and graphic artists to form a variety of groups featuring strings, voice, and oboe. The string quartet will premiere These Three by local UTC professor and composer, Jonathan McNair, honoring the memory of urban designer, Christian Sinclair Rushing. Other contemporary works by Stephen Michael Gryc and Samuel Barber. Pre-concert discussion at 6:45. Tickets: $20