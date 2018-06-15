CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love

to Google Calendar - CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love - 2018-06-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love - 2018-06-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love - 2018-06-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love - 2018-06-15 19:30:00

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Two evenings of Chamber Music and Poetry at the funky and fabulous Barking Legs Theater. Local musicians team up with production designers and graphic artists to form a variety of groups featuring strings, voice, and oboe. The string quartet will premiere These Three by local UTC professor and composer, Jonathan McNair, honoring the memory of urban designer, Christian Sinclair Rushing. Other contemporary works by Stephen Michael Gryc and Samuel Barber. Pre-concert discussion at 6:45. Tickets: $20

Info
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love - 2018-06-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love - 2018-06-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love - 2018-06-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - CoMAP presents: These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love - 2018-06-15 19:30:00
DI 15.22

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours