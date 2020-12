Comedian James Gregory

James Gregory returns to The Comedy Catch. James creates an evening of non-stop laughter with a wry sense of the absurd, a Southern accent and unique sense of humor. The ridiculous, the common and sometimes even the simplest events all become hilarious in the hands of this master and world-class comedian. Simply put, at the end of the evening you will think that you and James are first cousins due to the similarities of events in his lifetime and events in your lifetime.