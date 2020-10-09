Comedian Jeff Allen

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Comedian Jeff Allen

Jeff Allen is a favorite with corporations that wish to provide top-shelf comedy while knowing that the entertainment will appeal to all present and be totally appropriate.

Performing comedy for over four decades, Jeff Allen’s work has been seen on every cable comedy show in the U.S. including Comedy Central’s Premium Blend and VH1’s Standup Spotlight. His one-hour special, Happy Wife, Happy Life aired on the Odyssey Channel and Family Net. He’s been featured on the Grand Ole Opry, the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen and the Montreal Just for Laughs International Comedy Festival – the world’s most prestigious comedy venues.

