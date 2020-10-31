Comedian Jeff D

Nationally touring comedian Jeff D returns to Chattanooga for Halloween weekend!

Comedian Jeff D (seen in Joe Dirt 2 and heard on NPR) has brought houses down all over the country with his unique Southern-style humor, riotous stories, hilarious characters, and satiric point of view. Whether it’s at major venues on the west coast, honkytonks and clubs in the south, or at an all-you-can-eat buffet in Des Moines, Jeff D connects to audiences and keeps them wanting more!

Comedy
to
