Comedian Johnny Azari

Comedy 423 Presents a free comedy show with Johnny Azari!

21 and up.

Masks required for entry.

Free parking. Food and beverage available for purchase.

Johnny Azari (Brooklyn) is an Iranian-American comedian and has been on tour since 2015. Azari has appeared on “Weekly Riff” (Fuse) & “Crime Report” (Compound Media). When he isn’t on tour he performs in NYC clubs and produces “Free Speech Comedy” a Brooklyn based show. Azari delivers a high-energy act about life on the road, ten years as an almost-famous rock & roller, and political/social satire. Johnny has headlined 15 states, performed in seven comedy festivals, and released two full length albums, "The Revolution Will Be Hilarious," (2017) & “Fuccboi 4 The Status-quo,” (2019).