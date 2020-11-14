Comedian Johnny Azari

to

Mayo’s Bar and Grill 3820 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Comedian Johnny Azari

NYC comedian Johnny Azari appears live in Chattanooga!

Comedy 423 Presents a free comedy show with Johnny Azari!

21 and up.

Masks required for entry.

Free parking. Food and beverage available for purchase.

Johnny Azari (Brooklyn) is an Iranian-American comedian and has been on tour since 2015. Azari has appeared on “Weekly Riff” (Fuse) & “Crime Report” (Compound Media). When he isn’t on tour he performs in NYC clubs and produces “Free Speech Comedy” a Brooklyn based show. Azari delivers a high-energy act about life on the road, ten years as an almost-famous rock & roller, and political/social satire. Johnny has headlined 15 states, performed in seven comedy festivals, and released two full length albums, "The Revolution Will Be Hilarious," (2017) & “Fuccboi 4 The Status-quo,” (2019).

Info

Mayo’s Bar and Grill 3820 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Comedy
to
Google Calendar - Comedian Johnny Azari - 2020-11-14 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedian Johnny Azari - 2020-11-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedian Johnny Azari - 2020-11-14 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedian Johnny Azari - 2020-11-14 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

November 12, 2020

Friday

November 13, 2020

Saturday

November 14, 2020

Sunday

November 15, 2020

Monday

November 16, 2020

Tuesday

November 17, 2020

Wednesday

November 18, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours