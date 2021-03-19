Comedian Jon Reep

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Jon Reep has a following through his hilarious comedy specials and as the winner of NBC’s fifth season of Last Comic Standing. He can currently be seen in Netflix’s “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” and his new standup special on Amazon Prime “Ginger Beard Man” or his new standup album “Ginger Pain”. Jon’s hour standup special Jon Reep: Metro Jethro and his half hour standup special both aired on Comedy Central.

Jon is known as the “Hemi Guy” from Dodge’s popular ad campaign. On the big screen he appeared in the feature film Into the Storm and as the beloved “Raymus, the pot smoking farmer” in Harold and Kumar: Escape From Guantanamo Bay.

