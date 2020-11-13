Comedian Killer Beaz

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Killer Beaz just finished his third season guest starring in the Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, touring the country, performing on the high seas, and about to release an upcoming video series of clean comedy, “Killer Beaz PRESENTS”. The series will feature the stand up of Beaz and outstanding comics handpicked from all over the country. With many thousands of radio, television and stage appearances, Beaz has been entertaining audiences for over three decades. He is an award winning artist, and has been signed with both Sony and Warner Brothers Records

Info

Comedy
