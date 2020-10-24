Comedian Sid Davis

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Comedian Sid Davis

Get ready for Non-Stop Laughter!

Sid’s humor is fueled with A.D.D., a wavering ego and a grade school teacher wife who views him as a child left behind.

