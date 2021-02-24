Comedian T.J Miller

T.J. MILLER is one of the most sought after comedians in the world, certainly the northern part of the western hemisphere. He has been diligently working to make people laugh for over fifteen years, and is driven by the altruistic mission statement that life is fundamentally tragic and the best thing he can do is provide an ephemeral escapism from that tragedy by doing comedy. He has been performing his absurdist observational standup act worldwide for over 15 years, and has never gone to the bathroom in his pantaloons on stage. His act has been described as “a one man philosophy circus.”